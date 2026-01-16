X outages reported by tens of thousands of users worldwide: Downdetector

X, formerly Twitter, was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:22 a.m. EST, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Users in the U.K. reported around 11,000 incidents and over 3,000 issues were reported in India.
Trending Now
The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.
- Iceland the ’52nd state’? U.S. ambassador nominee’s comment sparks alarm
- This ‘landmark’ Nova Scotia castle is back up for sale. The price has gone up
- Trump says he may tariff countries that don’t ‘go along’ with Greenland plans
- B.C. premier downplays RCMP report linking Indian government to Bishnoi gang
Comments