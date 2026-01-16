X outages reported by tens of thousands of users worldwide: Downdetector

See more sharing options

X, formerly Twitter, was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:22 a.m. EST, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Users in the U.K. reported around 11,000 incidents and over 3,000 issues were reported in India.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.