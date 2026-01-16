Manitoba First Nation urges province to address hotel space for evacuees

The Canadian Red Cross says some evacuees from a northern Manitoba First Nation rocked by a severe water crisis won’t be displaced for a second time in as many weeks, as the community’s chief called on the province to do more to ensure they get priority in hotels.

About 1,200 residents from Pimicikamak Cree Nation have been staying in Thompson, although it’s unclear how many are in the city’s hotels or have other accommodations.

Chief David Monias had said he was concerned some would have to leave Thompson, due to a minor hockey tournament there this weekend.

The Red Cross said Thursday that accommodations in Thompson have been secured for evacuees, although some may need to temporarily go to another location in the city depending on room availability.

“We recognize that emergency evacuations can be stressful, and our teams are doing their best to support people during this challenging time,” the organization said in an email Thursday.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor welcomed the news.

“We have confirmed all evacuees who wish to stay in Thompson have a place to stay. We are working with all partners to support stability in their stay so that people experience as little disruption as possible,” she said in a statement.

Roughly 4,400 people from Pimicikamak, 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, were forced to take refuge in Thompson and Winnipeg last month, after a days-long power outage led to frozen water systems, sewer backups, electrical issues and burst pipes in their homes. Monias has said most of the more than 1,300 homes on the First Nation require some form of repair.

Monias wrote to Premier Wab Kinew and some cabinet ministers, urging them to issue a directive to hotels to cancel or postpone large events where evacuees are staying

Pimicikamak leaders were advised earlier this week that evacuees in Thompson might have to move because of the hockey tournament, which includes teams from across northern Manitoba.

“Time is critical. Pimicikamak is engaged in an ongoing emergency response every hour and every day … the damages to our core infrastructure, water and sewer systems and homes continue to force the evacuation of thousands of our citizens and deepen the harms and increase the risks to our people,” Monias said in the letter.

Recent data from the Manitoba Hotel Association shows there are more than half a dozen hotels in Thompson, with a total of roughly 600 rooms.

“Hotels remain deeply committed to welcoming evacuees and do their best to support all guests,” the group’s president, Michael Juce, said in an email.

The problem of hotel availability in the province isn’t new.

Last year, during one of Manitoba’s worst wildfire seasons in 30 years, more than 32,000 people from various communities were forced from their homes. Officials urged hotels to open up rooms and cancel events and large gatherings, as many residents had to stay in evacuation centres.

Monias also called on hotels to support the availability and delivery of traditional foods for Pimicikamak evacuees. In the letter, he said many hotels are prohibiting evacuees from bringing in food or having it delivered.

“Food is medicine for the body and spirit … sharing food is often our first way to provide comfort and support. The availability of traditionally and customarily appropriate foods is part of primary health and mental heath and wellness supports,” said Monias.

He also asked in his letter for the provincial government to deploy engineers from Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro to the First Nation to work with members and the military to help get its water and sewage treatment plants online. About 10 members of the Armed Forces arrived at Pimicikamak this week for logistical and technical support.

Manitoba Hydro said it wasn’t aware of the request, but that it has been consistently sending staff to Pimicikamak. A spokesperson said 10 to 12 workers are in the area installing service equipment for the sewage treatment plant, connecting electrical service to a nearby work camp and inspecting the power line. Workers found minor damage to a section of the line, and it was repaired on Wednesday.

The community is potentially on the cusp of a third emergency, said Monias.

His letter outlined reports from the First Nation’s health centre that a “steady and increasing” number of people have been seeking treatment for skin-related diseases and gastrointestinal illnesses attributed to the lack of clean, running water.