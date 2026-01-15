Menu

Perspectives

Due to limited space, YWCA Regina is turning away women and children

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 5:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Due to limited space, YWCA Regina is turning away women and children'
WATCH: With high demand, YWCA says the lack of services available to cater to women and children in need is the result of a deeper issue.
YWCA Regina is one of the few shelters that offers services to women in the province. But with increasing demand over the years, they’re having to turn away women and children.

YWCA’s director of communications, Sylar Gerard, says that women’s shelters address layered problems and these problems have root issues.

“A lot of the women that come to us, (the) majority of which are facing not just homelessness but intimate partner violence” says Gerard.

“When you add kids into the mixture it gets even more dangerous.”

According to 2025 numbers, Gerard says over 700 people were housed, but more than 3,000 were turned away.

More details in the video above.

