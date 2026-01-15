Due to limited space, YWCA Regina is turning away women and children

YWCA Regina is one of the few shelters that offers services to women in the province. But with increasing demand over the years, they’re having to turn away women and children.
YWCA’s director of communications, Sylar Gerard, says that women’s shelters address layered problems and these problems have root issues.
“A lot of the women that come to us, (the) majority of which are facing not just homelessness but intimate partner violence” says Gerard.
“When you add kids into the mixture it gets even more dangerous.”
According to 2025 numbers, Gerard says over 700 people were housed, but more than 3,000 were turned away.
