Creative Options Regina shares faith through food this Ramadan

More than two billion Muslims around the world observe Ramadan every year, a time when those observing the month fast from sunrise to sunset, in hopes to grow closer to their faith.

Iftar is an integral part of Ramadan, a meal shared at sunset to break the fast. The meal is encouraged to be shared with community, to bring people closer together. That’s why Creative Options Regina held its very own community iftar, to share the message of charity, community and Ramadan.

Partnering with the University of Regina’s Islamic Relief Club, COR held an evening of presentations, answering faith-based questions and sharing personal stories centred around Islam and charity. The month encourages Muslims to give back more than usual as they believe acts of worship hold more weight during this month.

Creative Options Regina’s team leader, Alvy Chowdhury, is Muslim himself and hopes the community iftar can bring people together.

“One of my favourite things about Ramadan is iftar because the act of iftar is not just about eating, it’s about joining together as a community and sharing that experience and that moment with other,” he says.

