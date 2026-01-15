Menu

Canada

Collision between VIA train and snowplow causes major delays

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 5:34 pm
1 min read
A VIA Rail train struck a snowplow in Scarborough, causing major VIA and GO Transit delays. No injuries were reported and tracks have since reopened. View image in full screen
A VIA Rail train struck a snowplow in Scarborough, causing major VIA and GO Transit delays. No injuries were reported and tracks have since reopened. Christinne Muschi/ CP
A collision between a VIA Rail train and a snowplow in Scarborough has disrupted rail service and closed nearby roads Thursday afternoon, amid a strong snowstorm cleanup effort.

Toronto police said the collision happened around 1:40 p.m. near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road.

Officers and emergency crews were called to the scene, where Scarborough Golf Club Road was closed between Dale Avenue and Confederation Drive. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

Police confirmed the crash involved a train and a snowplow, with no injuries reported at the scene.

In a statement from VIA Rail, they said train 644, travelling from Toronto to Ottawa with 205 passengers onboard, was involved in the collision near the Guildwood area.

The company has confirmed that no passengers or employees were hurt.

Emergency services and local authorities were notified shortly after the collision, and rail traffic was halted while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

VIA Rail said train 644 is expected to be delayed by approximately three to four hours.

“Additional delays of between 30 minutes and one hour and 30 minutes are also expected for several other trains, including routes 44, 63, 43, 65 and 66. Compensation is being provided in accordance with VIA Rail policy,” the statement further read.

In an update issued at 5 p.m., Metrolinx said two tracks had been cleared for use in both directions, allowing trains to proceed through the area.

However, officials cautioned that delays would continue as crews worked to restore regular schedules, and that some trips could still be modified or cancelled.

Transit riders are advised to check GO Transit and VIA Rail websites for the latest service updates.

