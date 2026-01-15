Another person shot in Minneapolis by federal officer: What we know

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot in the leg by a U.S. federal officer on Wednesday in Minneapolis after the agent was attacked with a shovel and broom handle while trying to make an arrest, officials said.

Smoke filled the street near the site of the shooting as federal officers and protesters squared off after nightfall. A group of agents wearing gas masks and helmets fired tear gas and grenades into a small crowd while protesters threw snowballs and chanted, “Our streets!”

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests have been growing in Minneapolis following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. The Trump administration has repeatedly defended the ICE agent who shot Good, a mother of three, saying he acted in self-defence.

What happened?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on X that federal law enforcement officers were conducting a “targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot,” the statement continued. “The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer.”

While the man and the agent were “in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle,” according to the DHS.

“As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick,” the DHS said. “Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life.

“The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody.”

The shooting took place about 7.2 kilometres north of where Good was killed. As of this writing, there has been no release of verified footage of the incident.

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022. In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Minneapolis said on X that the man shot was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm,” it said.

“The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities — know that you have our full support,” the city added.

The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 15, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed that a man was shot in the leg by a federal officer.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable,” he wrote on X.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s 600 MPD officers working to keep our streets safe. Meanwhile, they’ve sent in 3,000 federal agents. America, this is not the path we can be on.”

The mayor called ICE’s conduct “intolerable.”

“And for anyone taking the bait tonight, stop. It is not helpful. We cannot respond to Donald Trump’s chaos with our own chaos,” Frey wrote.

Governor Tim Walz made remarks addressing the federal government’s ongoing presence in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

“News reports simply don’t do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities,” Walz said. “Two to three thousand armed agents of the federal government have been deployed to Minnesota. Armed, masked, undertrained ICE agents are going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live.”

“Let’s be very, very clear: This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement,” he added. “Instead, it is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government.”

Watch my address on the ongoing federal presence in Minnesota:https://t.co/n4AqTkHXRx — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 15, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a news conference that “preliminary information indicates that there was a struggle with a federal agent.”

“During the struggle, the federal agent discharged his weapon, striking one adult male. The adult male then retreated inside of the residence, where he remained inside and refused to come out,” O’Hara said.

Federal agents entered the residence and the individual was brought to an ambulance, where he was taken to the hospital, according to O’Hara.

“Minneapolis police have secured the crime scene around the location and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as well as the FBI are on the scene processing the evidence,” he added.

O’Hara said he has “faith” that the investigators involved “will follow every lead in this case and ensure it is completed to its logical conclusion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Frey said during the news conference that there is “still a lot that we don’t know at this time.”

“This is not creating safety,” he said. “It’s certainly not creating safety when a huge percentage of the shootings that have taken place so far this year in Minneapolis have been by ICE.

“So, let’s be very clear. I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable. If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there too.”

Clashes with ICE continue

The latest shooting comes after a woman was pulled out of her car by ICE agents on Tuesday in Minneapolis for allegedly impeding an ICE operation.

Footage captured of the interaction shows the woman positioned in her car across lanes of traffic, apparently blocking ICE vehicles from driving through during an anti-ICE protest following the death of Good.

It’s unclear whether the woman was blocking the cars intentionally.

In the video, several masked ICE agents speak to the woman before an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent can be seen smashing the passenger-side window of her vehicle.

Agents then grab the unidentified woman using the driver’s side window and pull her onto the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m disabled, I’m trying to go to the doctor up there, that’s why I couldn’t move. I am an autistic disabled person, I’m trying to go to the doctor,” she shouts.

1:23 ICE agents pull woman from car during Minneapolis protest

Protesters in the streets blow their whistles and yell at the ICE agents as they’re seen dragging the woman away.

At least 60 people have been charged with impeding or assaulting ICE agents in Minnesota in the last five days, ICE official Marcos Charles told Fox News.

“We will be arresting anybody that interferes or impedes in any of these enforcement actions,” Charles said. “We’ve already arrested 60… that have got in our way, impeded us or assaulted an officer.”

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to put an end to the protests against ICE in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump said in social media post.

— With files from The Associated Press