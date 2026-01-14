Menu

U.S. News

ICE agents pull woman from car as she yells ‘I’m disabled!’ in Minneapolis

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 3:23 pm
2 min read
ICE agents pull woman from car during Minneapolis protest
 A woman was pulled from her car by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Tuesday in Minneapolis after allegedly impeding an ICE operation during an anti-ICE protest.
A woman was pulled out of her car by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Tuesday in Minneapolis for allegedly impeding an ICE operation.

Footage captured of the interaction shows the woman positioned in her car across lanes of traffic, apparently blocking ICE vehicles from driving through during an anti-ICE protest following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent last week.

It’s unclear if the woman was blocking the cars intentionally.

In the video, several masked ICE agents speak to the woman before an Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agent can be seen smashing the passenger-side window of her vehicle.

ICE and other federal officers break a car window as they begin the process of removing a woman from her vehicle near an area where ICE was operating in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 13, 2026. View image in full screen
ICE and other federal officers break a car window as they begin the process of removing a woman from her vehicle near an area where ICE was operating in Minneapolis on Jan. 13, 2026. Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images

Agents then grab the unidentified woman using the driver’s side window, and pull her onto the ground.

“I’ve been beat up by police before,” she said as she’s removed from the vehicle.

Federal law enforcement agents break a window and detain a motorist in a vehicle during a raid in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. View image in full screen
Federal law enforcement agents break a window and detain a motorist in a vehicle during a raid in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“I’m disabled, I’m trying to go to the doctor up there, that’s why I couldn’t move. I am an autistic disabled person, I’m trying to go to the doctor,” she shouts.

ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. View image in full screen
ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Protesters in the streets blow their whistles and yell at the ICE agents as they’re seen dragging the woman away.

Federal law enforcement agents detain a motorist from a vehicle during a raid in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. View image in full screen
Federal law enforcement agents detain a motorist from a vehicle during a raid in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security responded after the video spread online.

“As officers carried out their law enforcement duties, a significant crowd surrounded them and began impeding law enforcement operations — a federal crime,” a DHS spokesperson told Newsweek.

“One agitator ignored multiple commands by an officer to move her vehicle away from the scene, she was arrested for obstruction. Another agitator assaulted an officer by jumping on his back. Six of these agitators were taken into custody for assaulting law enforcement.”

At least 60 people have been charged with impeding or assaulting ICE agents in Minnesota in the last five days, ICE official Marcos Charles told Fox News.

“We will be arresting anybody that interferes or impedes in any of these enforcement actions,” Charles said. “We’ve already arrested 60… that have got in our way, impeded us or assaulted an officer.”

Click to play video: 'Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS Noem doubles down on defence of officer who killed Renee Good'
Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS Noem doubles down on defence of officer who killed Renee Good

The interaction comes less than a week after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Good.

The Trump administration has repeatedly defended the ICE agent who shot Good, a mother of three, saying he acted in self-defence.

Trump administration officials referred to Good as a “domestic terrorist,” and said she had attempted to ram federal agents with her car. But that explanation has been widely panned by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others based on videos of the confrontation.

State and local authorities are urging the public to share video and any other evidence as they seek to separately investigate Good’s death after federal authorities insisted they would approach it alone and not share information.

— With files from The Associated Press

