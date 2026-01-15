A Canadian citizen has died in Iran, Ottawa says as protests intensify

See more sharing options

A Canadian citizen has died in Iran, Global Affairs Canada told Global News as the protests against the Iranian regime have intensified over the last few days.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of a Canadian citizen who died in Iran. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for GAC said.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,054 Canadian citizens and permanent residents registered in Iran, the spokesperson said.

However, they added that since registration with GAC is voluntary, the actual number may be outdated.

Canada does not have diplomatic relations with Iran.

More to come