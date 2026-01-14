Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More military arrive in Pimicikamak Cree Nation to assist amid water issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2026 4:44 pm
1 min read
Pimicikamak Cree Nation View image in full screen
Crews work to fix a water main break in front of a home on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. John Woods/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More members of the Canadian Armed Forces have landed in a First Nation in Manitoba that is in the throes of severe water issues, including frozen pipes, flooding and backed up sewage.

The military says three members arrived in Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Wednesday, joining the seven who are already in the northern Manitoba community.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Armed Forces has been helping to assess issues with the community’s water and sewage treatment plants, and power concerns.

The First Nation, 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, suffered a days-long power outage that led to frozen water systems, sewer backups, electrical issues and burst pipes, which forced about 4,400 people out.

Trending Now

The initial crew of seven military members first arrived in the community Monday after leadership pushed the federal government for logistical and technical support.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief David Monias has said most of the more than 1,300 homes in the First Nation will require some form of repair.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices