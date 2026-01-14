More military arrive in Pimicikamak Cree Nation to assist amid water issues

Send this page to someone via email

More members of the Canadian Armed Forces have landed in a First Nation in Manitoba that is in the throes of severe water issues, including frozen pipes, flooding and backed up sewage.

The military says three members arrived in Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Wednesday, joining the seven who are already in the northern Manitoba community.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Armed Forces has been helping to assess issues with the community’s water and sewage treatment plants, and power concerns.

The First Nation, 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, suffered a days-long power outage that led to frozen water systems, sewer backups, electrical issues and burst pipes, which forced about 4,400 people out.

The initial crew of seven military members first arrived in the community Monday after leadership pushed the federal government for logistical and technical support.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief David Monias has said most of the more than 1,300 homes in the First Nation will require some form of repair.