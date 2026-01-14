Another extortion-related shooting in Surrey early Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey, B.C., police are investigating a business in Newton after another extortion-related shooting early on Wednesday morning.

The Surrey Police Service said officers responded to a shots-fired call just after 2 a.m. near 80th Street and King George Boulevard.

They discovered that the front of a business, the Bojhan Sweets and Restaurant, was damaged and bullet-holes could be seen in the windows, but luckily, no one was injured.

Surrey’s major crime section has now taken over the investigation as they believe this to be linked to the ongoing series of extortions in the area.

Anyone with dashcam video or information about the incident is asked to call police.