‘Leave Iran now,’ Ottawa urges Canadians as protests, crackdown intensify

Canadians are being urged to “leave Iran now” in an updated travel advisory issued by Global Affairs Canada as protests and a crackdown by Tehran intensify.

“Risk level — you should leave Iran now,” GAC said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday.

“Avoid all travel to Iran due to ongoing nationwide demonstrations, tensions in the region, the high risk of arbitrary detention and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws,” the advisory said.

The advisory points to the arrest and detention by Iranian authorities of several individuals, “including foreign and dual nationals, to exert political or diplomatic influence on their governments.”

While many airlines have suspended flights to and from Iran, GAC said overland crossing options are open.

“The land borders with Armenia and Türkiye are open, and Canadian passport holders don’t require a visa to enter these countries,” the advisory said.

“Our ability to provide consular services in Iran is extremely limited,” it added.

It is not immediately clear how many Canadians are in Iran right now.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada.