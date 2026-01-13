SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump says ‘it wouldn’t matter to me’ if CUSMA left to expire this year

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 13, 2026 2:29 pm
1 min read
President Donald Trump speaks to, from left Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, and Corey Williams, Ford River Rouge Plant Manager, during a tour of the Ford River Rogue complex, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). View image in full screen
President Donald Trump speaks to, from left Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, and Corey Williams, Ford River Rouge Plant Manager, during a tour of the Ford River Rogue complex, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). EV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Canada-United States-Mexico free trade agreement (CUSMA) is not relevant for the U.S. but Canada wants it, as he pushed for companies to bring manufacturing back to American soil.

“There’s no real advantage to it, it’s irrelevant to me,” Trump said. “Canada would love it. Canada wants it. They need it.”

Trump made the comments as he toured a Ford Motor Co. factory in Dearborn, Michigan, ahead of a speech on the economy he was scheduled to deliver in Detroit.

“I don’t even think about USMCA,” he said with a shrug, using the American acronym for the trade pact. “I want to see Canada and Mexico do well, but the problem is we don’t need their product. You know, we don’t need cars made in Canada. We don’t need cars made in Mexico. We want to make them here. And that’s what’s happening.”

Story continues below advertisement

CUSMA is up for review this year to decide whether it will be left to expire or another deal will be worked out.

Click to play video: 'Trump says he’s open to letting CUSMA expire amid trade wars'
Trump says he’s open to letting CUSMA expire amid trade wars
Trending Now

The trade pact, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during Trump’s first term as president, requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It expires very shortly, and we could have it or not. It wouldn’t matter to me,” Trump said Tuesday. “I think they want it. I don’t really care about it.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney and other top Canadian officials have cast doubt on the possibility that Trump will withdraw the U.S. from CUSMA, but have acknowledged changes will likely be made to the agreement.

—With additional files from Global News

Advertisement
© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices