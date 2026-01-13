Statistics Canada is slashing hundreds of jobs, including executives

Send this page to someone via email

About 850 jobs are being cut at Statistics Canada, including members of the executive team, as the federal agency said it’s “entering a workforce adjustment period.”

“This adjustment will reduce our workforce by approximately 850 positions, in addition to a reduction of about 12 per cent of our executive team,” Statistics Canada said in a written statement, adding that it “will be informing affected and surplus employees within the next two weeks.”

This is the latest mass layoff in the public sector after the federal government’s Budget 2025, released in November, signalled Carney’s plan to cut public sector jobs as part of the effort to balance its operational spending.

Specifically, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government aims to cut about $60 billion over five years by reducing program spending and administration costs.

Other departments said last month they were expecting job cuts to be announced in January, including those involving Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; Environment and Climate Change Canada; and Employment and Social Development Canada.

After announcing the cuts at the agency, Statistics Canada said it “remains focused on serving Canadians and adapting to future needs as we move through this period of change.”