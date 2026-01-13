Menu

Crime

Ontario man accused of using paper licence plates on vehicle

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 11:18 am
1 min read
Image of the paper licence plates seized by police. View image in full screen
Image of the paper licence plates seized by police. Provided / Peterborough Police
Peterborough police say a man is facing several charges after being caught with paper-printed licence plates on his vehicle.

Police said on Jan 10, at around 10:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Romaine Street near Park Street after the plate number indicated a different vehicle from Mississauga.

Officers discovered that the plates were actually made of paper and secured in a plastic sleeve with packing tape.

A 45-year-old driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for offences such as using a plate that’s not authorized for the vehicle and failing to apply for a permit on becoming an owner. He was also charged with having no insurance.

The paper plates were seized and police released images of them with blurred out licence plate numbers. The driver was given a court date for late March.

