Alberta NDP calls on Danielle Smith to acknowledge, address ER capacity ‘crisis’

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Danielle Smith’s government to face a “crisis” of overcrowded hospitals head-on as doctors plead for emergency measures to help cope.

NDP hospital services critic Sarah Hoffman says instead of directing resources towards fixing long emergency department wait times, “it feels like the UCP is still on vacation mode.”

She says Smith and her ministers have been silent for too long, and they need to show leadership with added resources, including to strengthen staffing.

It comes after the association representing doctors across the province said patient care is at risk and that speaking out publicly is the last resort for physicians who have tried in vain to raise their concerns internally.

Long wait times in the E.R., code reds when there are no ambulances available, lengthy waits for surgeries and tests, situations where four people are put in hospital rooms designed for two, and more sick patients than beds to put them in is, sadly, nothing new in Alberta — it’s been a growing issue for over a decade. Doctors say the system is breaking down.

The Alberta Medical Association says the government needs to bring back provincial accountability for co-ordinating patients among different hospitals around the province.

The province has spent recent years dismantling the province-wide, all-encompassing Alberta Health Services provider into four different agencies: Acute Care Alberta (hospitals, surgeries), Primary Care Alberta (day-to-day health), Recovery Alberta (mental health/addiction), and Assisted Living Alberta (long-term care/support).

The government has said recent calls for a public health state of emergency are misguided and would add nothing to what is already being done, as the system is using all available resources.

The ministry in charge of hospitals has also said long emergency wait times are a serious concern but it is cautiously optimistic demand will ease as the respiratory virus season abates.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News