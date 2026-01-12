Investigation after Via train hits 2 truck trailers in Quebec, no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada and CN police are investigating after a passenger train with more than 100 people aboard hit two truck trailers and derailed northeast of Quebec City.

The Via Rail train was travelling to Halifax from Montreal when it hit the two 53-foot-long trailers at around 1:30 a.m. in St-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska, Que., in the province’s Bas-St-Laurent region.

Police say nobody was injured, including the 124 people aboard the train and the four people in the two trucks attached to the trailers.

The passengers were taken to the local city hall before resuming their journey to Halifax by bus.

The passengers of another VIA train heading in the opposite direction also had to be transferred to buses for the remainder of their trip because the track was blocked.

Via Rail issued an apology to the affected passengers and said it is collaborating with the investigations.