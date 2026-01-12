Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney to meet with Coastal First Nations on major projects, conservation

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Coastal First Nations on Tuesday to discuss major projects and marine conservation.

Carney is travelling to Prince Rupert, B.C. for the meeting, along with Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, whose relationship with Coastal First Nations got off to a rocky start.

Hodgson did not meet with the alliance of nine First Nations before Carney signed an agreement with Alberta that opens the door to a pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Click to play video: 'AFN calls for withdrawal of Canada-Alberta pipeline agreement'
AFN calls for withdrawal of Canada-Alberta pipeline agreement
Trending Now

He was forced to apologize after quipping in a television interview that he could have met alliance members via Zoom.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney and Coastal First Nations are expected to talk about the federal government’s major projects agenda and how Indigenous communities can be included in the push to strengthen the Canadian economy in response to economic threats from the United States.

Coastal First Nations works to protect the B.C. coastline and the Great Bear Rainforest and to ensure First Nations have a say in how resources and waters are managed.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices