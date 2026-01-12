Menu

Canada

Charter challenge of religious exemption to assisted dying law heads to court in B.C.

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 8:54 am
1 min read
MAID View image in full screen
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying. A patient's hand is held at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Monday, May 3, 2021. David Joles-Star Tribune via AP/The Canadian Press
The B.C. Supreme Court is set to begin hearing a case Monday that questions whether religious hospitals have the right to refuse certain procedures.

Dying With Dignity Canada is among a group of plaintiffs bringing a Charter challenge against the B.C. government, Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health Care.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Providence is a Catholic organization that operates 18 health and long-term care facilities in Vancouver.

The B.C. government allows organizations like Providence to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying in their facilities, as long as patients are transferred elsewhere.

The plaintiffs include the parents of 34-year-old Sam O’Neill, who had to be transferred from St. Paul’s hospital to receive MAID in April 2023.

Gaye and Jim O’Neill say their daughter was in excruciating pain during the transfer and they allege in court filings that the transfer meant Sam’s loved ones didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

