Snowmobile Safety Week kicks off for 2026 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s annual Snowmobile Safety Week, and Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association with Sask. Snow wants to remind you to stay safe in the snow.

There are only a few months left to participate in winter activities such as ice fishing and skiing, and when it comes to dusting off your snowmobile, hitting trails that are just starting to open up.

Due to the unusual warm winter into fall, the ice hasn’t set in just yet, which has left the city facing slush. This can create hazards, which is why Sask. Snow is recommending to stay vigilant when in the snow.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When it comes to safe snowmobiling, it comes down to being aware of your surroundings, avoiding being alone and driving at the appropriate speed.

Sask. Snow recommends ensuring you have the tools you need on hand, including lights and matches, while keeping warm.

Story continues below advertisement

More details and tips in the video above.