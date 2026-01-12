Menu

Environment

Snowmobile Safety Week kicks off for 2026 in Saskatchewan

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 12, 2026 7:14 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
It’s annual Snowmobile Safety Week, and Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association with Sask. Snow wants to remind you to stay safe in the snow.

There are only a few months left to participate in winter activities such as ice fishing and skiing, and when it comes to dusting off your snowmobile, hitting trails that are just starting to open up.

Due to the unusual warm winter into fall, the ice hasn’t set in just yet, which has left the city facing slush. This can create hazards, which is why Sask. Snow is recommending to stay vigilant when in the snow.

When it comes to safe snowmobiling, it comes down to being aware of your surroundings, avoiding being alone and driving at the appropriate speed.

Sask. Snow recommends ensuring you have the tools you need on hand, including lights and matches, while keeping warm.

More details and tips in the video above.

Snowmobile Safety Tips
