Canada

N.S. lobster exports outside China are picking up as tariffs soften demand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2026 12:06 pm
1 min read
Canada introduces new enforcement measures in N.S. fishing industry
The province of Nova Scotia is adding another layer of enforcement to put an end to the illegal lobster trade. The move comes after repeated calls from industry and harvesters for authorities to do more to get a handle on a situation, which police say involves elements of organized crime. Heidi Petracek reports on the new measures and a new raft of charges just laid in the province – Nov 23, 2025
Nova Scotia’s lobster sector is feeling the pinch from Chinese tariffs this year, but officials say exporters are starting to crack other international markets.

The Lobster Council of Canada says new data shows exports outside the U.S. and China, the sector’s two biggest markets, increased about 43 per cent in October.

That’s helping to cushion the blow from the 25 per cent tariff China has placed on Canada’s lobster exports.

Some exporters say sales to China are off about 40 per cent this year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to travel to China later this month for trade meetings with the country’s president.

Chinese tariffs on lobster and canola, along with Canada’s tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles are all expected to be on the agenda.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

