Steel gates, shuttered storefronts as Kelowna businesses plagued with break-ins

Steel gates and shutters rolling down, enclosing storefronts.

It’s an increasingly common sight in Kelowna, B.C., as more businesses turn to visible security measures in response to ongoing smash-and-grab thefts.

Todd Daniels, owner of Gallery Streetwear, says installing security gates felt unavoidable.

“I basically knew when I moved over here, if I didn’t have the gates, because of the nature of what we sell, we would be robbed within a week,” Daniels said.

Across the city, plywood boards and temporary fixes have become part of the streetscape, while permanent solutions like steel gates and shutters continue to pop up.

Mark Fitz, with Fed Up Security Solutions, says the upfront cost of prevention often outweighs the damage left behind after a break-in.

“I’ve found that most break-ins cost more than it would to secure the whole store with security gates in the first place,” Fitz said. “So it’s a wise investment.”

But the growing use of gates and shutters has sparked a broader conversation: how to protect businesses without changing the character of downtown Kelowna.

Michael Neill, owner of Mosaic Books, worries widespread use of shutters could hurt the city’s image.

“I really don’t want to encourage pull-down shutters, that’s just going to ruin downtown,” Neill said. “If that started to happen everywhere downtown, we might as well throw in the towel.”

Daniels agrees the look isn’t ideal, but says some owners may not have a choice.

“If things don’t change around here, I think everyone should have gates, which might become shutters,” he said. “I’m not against shutters, but a lot of people don’t want the aesthetic that we’re just armoured up.”

Installing steel gates can cost businesses between $950 and $1,000 per window, an expense some believe should be shared by higher levels of government.

George Greenwood, CEO of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, says financial support needs to be practical and accessible.

“It can’t be a small token, like, ‘Here’s $1,000,’ and then you have to fill out 50 pieces of paper to prove why you need it,” Greenwood said. “It needs to be much easier.”

Not all businesses can afford gates or shutters. At Rare and Exotic Snacks, owner Sushma Deam has opted for a less expensive, but more restrictive, solution.

“We have to lock our doors, and we have a doorbell now to let our customers in and out,” Deam said. “We have to screen them because we’ve had a lot of grab-and-go thefts.”

Deam says the store has considered installing a shutter system, but the price is simply too high for a small business.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Growth said it is committed to working with communities and businesses to find solutions, and will continue to provide funding for community safety and policing initiatives.