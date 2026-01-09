STARS patient proud to be namesake of new Lethbridge show home

Send this page to someone via email

For more than 40 years, crews with Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service — better known to many as STARS air ambulance — have taken to the skies of Canada to save lives.

“You never know when you’re going to need STARS,” said former patient, Broc James Higginson. “It could happen to you on your way home today. It’s really important that everyone knows that.”

In the summer of 2020, Higginson was working as the principal of a Lethbridge bilingual elementary school and getting ready for the day when things changed in an instant.

“I wasn’t feeling good. I figured I’d just get ready for work for the morning.

“Next thing I knew, I woke up in ICU at Foothills Hospital (in Calgary).” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Next thing I knew, I woke up in ICU at Foothills Hospital (in Calgary)."

When Higginson didn’t show up to work, his colleagues contacted his family. They arrived and found him in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was unconscious. He had aspirated, so he was having difficulty breathing,” said Stephanie Mills, Higginson’s wife.

Unbeknownst to him, a brain tumour had grown in Higginson’s head and he’d had a seizure. After EMS arrived, he was rushed to hospital.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When he was brought into the emergency room he had very, very low vitals,” Mills said.

“They were concerned he wasn’t going to make it.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They were concerned he wasn't going to make it."

While his life had flipped upside down, a quick decision from a local doctor, combined with a fast response from STARS, meant Higginson would live another day.

“The emergency room doctor then called STARS immediately and actually has the record time for having STARS in southern Alberta than ever before,” said Mills.

While Higginson is still dealing with the brain cancer, his family hopes their emergency experience with STARS is hopefully once in a lifetime.

However, STARS flies 10 missions every single day on average.

While the sight of STARS coincides with an emergency, it also brings hope.

View image in full screen A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter lifts off from a grass airstrip in Linden, Ab. after being called in Tuesday to help transport a person to hospital in Calgary after they were seriously injured in a small plane crash. Provided to Global News

“The other day we were out for a walk and we saw the red helicopter in the sky. Even five-and-a-half years later, we stopped to thank God for the access Broc had to STARS,” said Mills.

Story continues below advertisement

Higginson is the namesake of the 2026 Lethbridge STARS show home, built by Van Arbor Homes.

The owners of Van Arbor Homes have a deep connection to the air ambulance themselves.

The Lowens lost their baby daughter, but witnessed the care and speed with which STARS operated, ensuring they wanted to support the organization as well.

“We weren’t able to avoid tragedy in our own lives, but we can sure go a long ways to helping make sure that story isn’t recurring for other people,” said Val Lowen, owner of Van Arbor Homes.

This year, STARS has a very clear message to anyone considering supporting them.

“When you purchase a STARS lottery ticket, it’s not only your chance at winning a great prize, but it’s your chance at saving a life,” said Jeri-Lynn Johnston, VP of the STARS Foundation.