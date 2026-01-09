Edmonton Oilers alumni facing off against case of ‘Shoresy’ at Rogers Place

Send this page to someone via email

A celebrity faceoff later this month will see former members of the Edmonton Oilers take to the ice against current cast members of a Canadian television hit about a band of scrappy hockey players.

The final roster was revealed Friday for the upcoming Shoresy Classic against Oilers alumni at Rogers Place on Fri. Jan. 23.

The Edmonton Oilers alumni roster features some fan favourites such as Georges Laraque, Fernando Pisani, Aleš Hemský and Raffi Torres.

Actors from the Crave/Hulu series Shoresy that will lace up include series creator and lead actor Jared Keeso (Shoresy), along with Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody) and Ryan McDonell (Michaels).

The Canadian comedy series produced by New Metric Media sees titular character Shoresy and his struggling Senior AAA-level ice hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs, of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), on a quest to never lose again and improve game attendance.

The matches this month in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver come after games last fall against alumni in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Long Island/Belmont Park and L.A.

View image in full screen Cast members of ‘Shoresy’ play a charity hockey game against Boston Bruins alumni on Nov. 16, 2025. Credit: Gerry.Kingsley

Here’s the full roster for both teams:

Edmonton Oilers alumni team

Players

• Raffi Torres

• Aleš Hemský

• Andrew Ference

• Georges Laraque

• Fernando Pisani

• Ladislav Šmíd

• Jason Strudwick

• Mark Fistric

• Chris Joseph

• Darcy Hordichuk

• Kelly Buchberger

• Shawn Belle

• Jason Smith

Goalie

• Jeff Deslauriers

Coaching Staff

• Ron Low

• Chris Pronger

Shoresy cast members

Players

• Jared Keeso (Shoresy)

• Terry Ryan (Hitch)

• Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo)

• Andrew Antsanen (Goody)

• Ryan McDonnell (Michaels)

• Jon Mirasty (Jim #1)

• Brandon Nolan (Jim #2)

• Jordan Nolan (Jim #3)

• Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ)

• Jacob Smith (Fish)

• Keegan Long (Liam)

• Bourke Cazabon (Cory)

• Frederick Roy (Delaney)

• Cameron Fergus (MacPherson)

• Brad Bonello (Sly)

Goalie

• Ben Scrivens (loaned from Oilers Alumni)

Head Coach

• Terry Ryan Sr.

OEG Sports and Entertainment said a portion of the proceeds from the Shoresy Classic will support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

Limited tickets are still available at ShoresyClassic.com.