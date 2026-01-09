Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada could lose 4,000 restaurants in 2026, new report suggests

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 3:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s restaurant industry could lose thousands of eateries in 2026'
Canada’s restaurant industry could lose thousands of eateries in 2026
WATCH ABOVE: Canada's restaurant industry could lose thousands of eateries in 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada is expected to lose 4,000 restaurants nationwide this year, a new report by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab suggests.

The figure refers to the number of restaurants Canada will lose on a “net basis,” meaning the number of closures will exceed the number of new restaurants opening by 4,000.

The study analyzes data from Statistics Canada on food services and drinking places, as well as from Restaurants Canada.

“Based on current cost trajectories, balance-sheet conditions, and consumer behaviour, we expect Canada to lose roughly 4,000 restaurants on a net basis in 2026. This adjustment is already underway, even if it is not yet visible in headline statistics,” the report said.

“The problem is not that restaurants are failing suddenly. It is that the sector has been operating in a prolonged state of economic stress since 2021,” the report argues, adding that pandemic-era supports such as wage subsidies, rent relief, loan deferrals and tax postponements kept many restaurants afloat.

Story continues below advertisement

This report comes as Restaurants Canada estimates show 41 per cent of food service businesses are operating at a loss or just breaking even and 41 per cent of Canadians say they reduced restaurant visits last year because of higher costs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Higher input costs and labour costs since the start of the pandemic, coupled with the changes to the temporary foreign workers program, have all contributed to the challenges facing the restaurant industry, the report says.

Click to play video: 'Rising food prices create problems for Calgary restaurants'
Rising food prices create problems for Calgary restaurants
Trending Now

Canadians are more frugal with how much they spend on eating out, the report said, adding that the softer demand is hitting one of the industry’s biggest money makers — alcohol.

While bigger businesses and chain restaurants might be able to weather the storm, smaller independently-owned restaurants might be the hardest hit, the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to appreciate the fact that we’re almost six years after the start of the pandemic, and the pandemic years were quite disruptive (for the restaurant industry) and there were many programs maintaining many establishments alive artificially,” said Silvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab and author of the report.

“We’re seeing an industry being right-sized, essentially, based on the economic fundamentals we’re seeing out there,” he added.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices