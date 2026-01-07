Menu

Canada

Fredericton researcher hopes to combat loneliness among seniors one phone call at a time

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 3:13 pm
2 min read
Lyne Ouellet from St. Thomas University has launched a pilot program that aims to combat loneliness in seniors one call at a time.  View image in full screen
Lyne Ouellet from St. Thomas University has launched a pilot program that aims to combat loneliness in seniors one call at a time. . Anna Mandin/Global News
A Statistics Canada report shows mood disorders among seniors are on the rise, and advocates say loneliness is playing a role. That’s why a Fredericton researcher is hoping to make a difference.

Lyne Ouellet from St. Thomas University has launched a pilot program that aims to combat loneliness in seniors one call at a time.

“What I’ve heard about it being over the phone is that it is accessible for a lot of people,” she said.

“Those connections are literally important to our mental and physical well-being. Being isolated and or lonely has been associated with increased risk of dementia and cardiovascular disease and all sorts of health conditions.”

The Connect program will run for six weeks with two groups of 10 participants working through topics such as mindfulness and emotional management.

Others have identified the need for socialization as well. Stepping Stone Senior Centre in Fredericton is also working to support seniors who may be experiencing loneliness.

“Loneliness is a … soul-destroying experience,” said Anne Marie Hartford, president of the centre’s board.

“And it doesn’t have to be that they’re isolated physically or emotionally, but they feel somehow that they’re not connecting with friends and family.”

According to StatCan numbers, mood disorders among citizens 65 and older have increased by almost 40 per cent between 2015 and 2023.

The co-chair for the Canadian Coalition for Seniors’ Mental Health, David Conn, says the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a role. He says loneliness can have a devastating impact on mental health.

“Social isolation and loneliness certainly contribute to depression,” he said.

The coalition has developed guidelines for those caring for isolated people, which include helping them gain social connections.

“If we can have a program designed to reduce social isolation and loneliness, like this Connection program, then it can only be a good thing and it can really help,” he said.

Ouellet says she’s optimistic. Participants in the program, which was previously launched in Winnipeg, have already reported improvements in mental health.

