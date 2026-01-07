City of Calgary aware of water main problems since 2004, says independent report

An independent report into the June 2024 failure of the Bearspaw Feeder Main found that the system will continue to be unreliable despite any amount of repair work being completed and that it needs to be replaced.

“The current Bearspaw Feeder Main is in a state of disrepair and no matter how much patching we do, it will continue to be unreliable,” the report states of the system that supplies 60 per cent of Calgary’s drinking water.

The independent report was commissioned after the 2024 rupture forced the city to spend millions of dollars on emergency repairs and implement weeks of strict water conservation measures.

The findings of the six-member independent panel were supposed to be released later this year, but the release was expedited after the Bearspaw Feeder Main ruptured for a second time on Dec. 30.

Panel chair, Siegfried Kiefer, said during a Tuesday morning press conference that the city has known for over 20 years that there were major problems with the pipe.

“I think they would go all the way back to 2004, when the city experienced a rupture on this vintage of pipe at the McKnight Boulevard location,” said Kiefer.

“You can see from the post-incident reporting that was done at that time, that the city was alerted to the fact that this vintage of pipe had issues around corrosion and failure as a result of the soil chemistry surrounding the pipe and it managing to penetrate the concrete barriers to actually embrittle the coil wrapping the pipe.”

View image in full screen A section of the ruptured Bearspaw Feeder Main sits on a truck in northwest Calgary after crews were able to remove it from the ground on Sunday. Global News

While the report does not blame any specific individual or city council, it does say the city prioritized other projects ahead of the work that was needed on the Bearspaw Feeder Main, and it underestimated the likelihood of failure.

“The city was growing at a remarkable pace, and quite often growth investments overtook some of the resilience and redundancy investments that should have been undertaken at the time,” said Siegfried.

The report does say the management structure of the city’s water utility contributed to the problem and it is recommending the structure be changed so there is a chief executive officer of the utility who is responsible to a board of directors, similar to the management structure of the water utilities in other Canadian cities.

“This is a major utility. It’s one of the largest in Canada, $3 billion in assets, $1 billion a year in revenue. This is not an inconsequential operation. And so it needs to have a dedicated management team focused solely on operating the water utility and making the right investment decisions for it,” added Siegfried.

The report says the entire length of the Bearspaw Feeder Main is corroded and should be replaced with a new steel pipe.

“We’ve made recommendations to accelerate the install of that piece of infrastructure as quickly as we possibly can. Which is an emergency situation,” said Siegfried.

While the report does not provide any cost estimate, Siegfried said the project will have a lifespan of 50 plus years, so the cost to Calgarians can be amortized “over a very long period of time.”

Members of Calgary’s new city council will be given a chance to grill the panel members on their findings during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, with Mayor Jeromy Farkas saying he wants to take action on the report’s recommendations as quickly as possible.

More to come.