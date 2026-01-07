London Drugs closing its Woodward’s location, citing safety, operational issues

Send this page to someone via email

London Drugs has announced it is closing its Woodward’s location in the Downtown Eastside on Feb. 1, 2026.

The store, number 78, located at 150-351 Abbott Street, must close due to safety and operational issues at the location, according to the organization.

“This is a very difficult decision,” Clint Mahlman, president and chief operating officer of London Drugs, said in a statement.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the Store 78 team and grateful for their dedication. Over several years, we have faced persistent safety incidents and significant operating losses at this site. Despite extensive protective measures and close collaboration with local authorities, continued operations are not sustainable.”

Almost a year ago, Mahlman told Global News it had been a “real struggle” for that location.

Even with security, London Drugs said the physical and verbal violence against its workers has been intolerable for many years.

Coupled with street disorder in the area, Mahlman said customers are also not feeling safe.

“We’ve lost well over $10 million in the 15 years we’ve been here. Very few retailers are prepared to make that type of investment in the community.”

Fed up with crime, café JJ Bean closed its doors in the Woodward’s development in the summer of 2023.

TD Bank, which had its windows smashed twice in a matter of weeks in 2022, moved out of 109 West Hastings Street in 2024.

London Drugs thanked the Vancouver Police Department for its support over the years, including targeted patrols, a neighbourhood liaison officer and joint safety walk-throughs, which did help reduce violent incidents against staff.

However, Mahlam said that even with these improvements, customer traffic remains low and it has become unsustainable to continue operating the store.

London Drugs said it will offer opportunities to staff to transfer to nearby stores and “explore roles elsewhere in the company.”

The company will also assist patients with prescription transfers to other London Drugs pharmacies or to the pharmacy of their choice.

— With files from Global News’ Kristen Robinson