Canada

Nova Scotia Power wants to hike residential rates, premier says utility out of touch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2026 6:39 am
1 min read
Peter Gregg, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, speaks to media in Halifax, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Baron Cadloff. View image in full screen
Peter Gregg, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, speaks to media in Halifax, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Baron Cadloff. GAC
A provincial energy board hearing on Nova Scotia Power’s application to raise residential electricity rates begins today.

Political leaders have slammed the privately owned utility over the proposed hikes, with Premier Tim Houston calling on Nova Scotia Power to withdraw or “significantly reduce” its application.

The province’s largest power utility has proposed rate increases of 3.8 per cent this year and 4.1 per cent on Jan. 1, 2027.

Houston has said the utility is “out of touch” for requesting a rate hike in the aftermath of a massive data breach that may have affected all 550,000 of its customers.

Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender says it doesn’t make sense for the utility to ask residents to pay more at a time when household income is stagnant and trust in the utility is at an all-time low.

Nova Scotia Power has said rate increases are needed to support its $1.3-billion plan to strengthen the grid, expand tree-trimming and vegetation management, and improve its storm response.

The public hearings are scheduled to begin in downtown Halifax today and can continue until Jan. 16 if needed.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

