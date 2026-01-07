Nova Scotia Power wants to hike residential rates, premier says utility out of touch

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial energy board hearing on Nova Scotia Power’s application to raise residential electricity rates begins today.

Political leaders have slammed the privately owned utility over the proposed hikes, with Premier Tim Houston calling on Nova Scotia Power to withdraw or “significantly reduce” its application.

The province’s largest power utility has proposed rate increases of 3.8 per cent this year and 4.1 per cent on Jan. 1, 2027.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Houston has said the utility is “out of touch” for requesting a rate hike in the aftermath of a massive data breach that may have affected all 550,000 of its customers.

Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender says it doesn’t make sense for the utility to ask residents to pay more at a time when household income is stagnant and trust in the utility is at an all-time low.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Power has said rate increases are needed to support its $1.3-billion plan to strengthen the grid, expand tree-trimming and vegetation management, and improve its storm response.

The public hearings are scheduled to begin in downtown Halifax today and can continue until Jan. 16 if needed.