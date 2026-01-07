Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto housing ends 2025 on downswing, but recovery could come this year: board

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2026 6:30 am
1 min read
A house for sale sign is shown in front of a house in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, Sunday, Feb.5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
A house for sale sign is shown in front of a house in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, Sunday, Feb.5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Greater Toronto home sales fell again on an annual basis last month, as buyers remained on the sidelines much like they did for the majority of the year amid a lack of confidence in the economy.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 3,697 homes swapped hands throughout the Greater Toronto Area in December, down 8.9 per cent from the same month the previous year, while activity was also down 0.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from November.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The average selling price declined 5.1 per cent compared with a year earlier to $1,006,735, as the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, fell 6.3 per cent year-over-year.

The board says economic uncertainty weighed on the GTA housing market throughout the year, which saw total sales fall 11.2 per cent compared with 2024, even as inventory remained elevated with new listings up 10.1 per cent year-over-year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

That dynamic was advantageous to buyers as it allowed opportunity to negotiate lower selling prices.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says improved affordability, which was also a product of lower borrowing costs, “has set the market up for recovery” in 2026 once buyers can be convinced the economy and labour market are back on solid footing.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices