Leafs, Matthews pounce on Panthers to net 4-1 win

TORONTO – Matthew Knies scored a goal and set up a red-hot Auston Matthews to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Former Maple Leafs draft pick Carter Verhaeghe broke Joseph Woll’s shutout bid with 8:22 remaining as Toronto (20-15-7) won its sixth straight at Scotiabank Arena. The Panthers (22-17-3) have been blanked only once this season.
Knies made it 2-0 early in the second period. Then, less than four minutes later, he set up Matthews with a pass in front for the captain’s team-leading 21st.
Former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin was in attendance. He was part of a pre-game ceremony to mark Matthews becoming the all-time franchise leader in goals. Sundin had the mark at 420. Matthews now sits at 422.
Matthews has seven goals and 11 points in five games since the three-day Christmas break and was foiled by Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky on an early-game power-play breakaway.
Get daily National news
Florida outshot the home side 32-23 as Bobby McMann added an empty netter.
This was the Panthers first visit to Toronto since hammering the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on May 18. Toronto has won both meetings this season by a combined score of 7-2.
TAKEAWAYS
Leafs: Defenceman Brandon Carlo (foot surgery) returned to the lineup after a 23-game absence.
Panthers: Super-pest Brad Marchand did not play in the third period. He revealed earlier in the day that he considered signing as a free agent with the Maple Leafs last summer. “It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go. I never thought it was going to be possible to re-sign with Florida. I really didn’t.”
KEY MOMENT
After Easton Cowan scored with 24 seconds remaining in the first period, Knies redirected a Troy Stecher point drive 42 seconds into the second period for a two-goal advantage.
KEY STAT
Compared to their 42-game marks a year ago, the Panthers are five points behind the pace they set, and the Maple Leafs are nine points back.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Maple Leafs: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.
Comments