Leafs, Matthews pounce on Panthers to net 4-1 win

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Matthew Knies scored a goal and set up a red-hot Auston Matthews to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Former Maple Leafs draft pick Carter Verhaeghe broke Joseph Woll’s shutout bid with 8:22 remaining as Toronto (20-15-7) won its sixth straight at Scotiabank Arena. The Panthers (22-17-3) have been blanked only once this season.

Knies made it 2-0 early in the second period. Then, less than four minutes later, he set up Matthews with a pass in front for the captain’s team-leading 21st.

Former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin was in attendance. He was part of a pre-game ceremony to mark Matthews becoming the all-time franchise leader in goals. Sundin had the mark at 420. Matthews now sits at 422.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews has seven goals and 11 points in five games since the three-day Christmas break and was foiled by Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky on an early-game power-play breakaway.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Florida outshot the home side 32-23 as Bobby McMann added an empty netter.

This was the Panthers first visit to Toronto since hammering the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on May 18. Toronto has won both meetings this season by a combined score of 7-2.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Defenceman Brandon Carlo (foot surgery) returned to the lineup after a 23-game absence.

Panthers: Super-pest Brad Marchand did not play in the third period. He revealed earlier in the day that he considered signing as a free agent with the Maple Leafs last summer. “It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go. I never thought it was going to be possible to re-sign with Florida. I really didn’t.”

KEY MOMENT

After Easton Cowan scored with 24 seconds remaining in the first period, Knies redirected a Troy Stecher point drive 42 seconds into the second period for a two-goal advantage.

KEY STAT

Compared to their 42-game marks a year ago, the Panthers are five points behind the pace they set, and the Maple Leafs are nine points back.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Panthers: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.