Sports

Oilers place Jarry on LTIR, activate Kapanen

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 3:36 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers placed Tristan Jarry on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch says he expects the goaltender to be out a couple more weeks.

Jarry returned to the ice Tuesday and took shots during an optional practice. Knoblauch said the goaltender could return to full practice sometime next week

Jarry has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury when making a save in a 3-1 win over Boston on Dec. 18.

The injury came about a week after the two-time all-star was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh. He won all three of his starts with Edmonton before being sidelined.

Jarry’s move to LTIR coincided with the Oilers’ activating forward Kasperi Kapanen. He had been out since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury.

Kapanen, who has two assists in six games this season, was available for the Oilers’ game Tuesday night against visiting Nashville. Connor Ingram was set to start in Edmonton’s goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

