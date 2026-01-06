Air Transat pilots ratify collective agreement for 5 years

Send this page to someone via email

After a negotiation period that almost resulted in a strike, Air Transat pilots have ratified a collective agreement with the airline that will last until April 2030, the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Tuesday.

Of the 98 per cent of eligible pilots who cast ballots, 91 per cent voted in favour of the agreement, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said, adding that the agreement “now improves their competitive position within the Canadian airline industry and establishes a stronger foundation going forward.”

The new agreement is a five-year deal backdated to May 1, 2025, and will expire on April 30, 2030, ALPA said.

Air Transat is “pleased with the favourable vote,” the company’s president and CEO Annick Guérard said in a statement.

“This agreement, beneficial for both parties, acknowledges the progress needed to catch up to the industry and the contribution of our pilots. It also incorporates major improvements in efficiency and productivity, enabling us to continue our growth strategy. We also want to thank our customers for their loyalty and trust despite this brief period of uncertainty,” Guérard.

The airline said it will “not disclose the details of the conditions set out in the agreement.”

In December 2025, pilots working for Air Transat voted overwhelmingly to give their union a strike mandate last week.

The previous collective bargaining agreement, which had been in place for a decade, expired in April. The union says wages at the airline have suffered due to the lack of a new collective agreement.

The contract “lags significantly behind industry standards in Canada and North America,” the union said.

Air Transat had called the strike notice “premature.”

The threatened strike came months after Air Canada flight attendants walked off the job over stalled negotiations.

The union reached a tentative agreement with the airline last month, averting a strike after more flights were cancelled due to the looming job action.