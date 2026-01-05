SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Winnipeg father sentenced for manslaughter after toddler ingested fentanyl

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 2:21 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Law Courts building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Law Courts building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The father of a toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl in the family’s Winnipeg home has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for failing to seek medical help in a timely manner.

An agreed statement of facts presented in court says it took almost seven hours for Garry Bruce and his partner to call 911 after they noticed their one-year-old daughter was sick in March 2023.

It says the home was in a deplorable state, with garbage, dog feces and drug paraphernalia scattered around.

Court heard it’s unclear how Hanna Boulette ingested the opioid but that her death would likely have been avoidable if her parents had sought medical intervention.

Justice Christian Monnin accepted a joint recommendation from Crown and defence lawyers and sentenced Bruce to time served.

He has been in custody since February 2024.

The child’s mother, Sabrina Boulette, earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing.

