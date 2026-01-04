Menu

Canada

Dog rescued in Whistler, B.C. after falling through lake ice

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 4, 2026 11:47 am
1 min read
Whistler Fire Fighters IAFF Local 3944 posted a photo of a fire crew with a dog they rescued after it fell through ice on Jan. 3, 2026.
Whistler Fire Fighters IAFF Local 3944 posted a photo of a fire crew with a dog they rescued after it fell through ice on Jan. 3, 2026.
It was a barking good ending to what started as a scary situation for a dog’s owners in Whistler, B.C. on Saturday.

Whistler Fire Fighters IAFF Local 3944 said in a post on Facebook that crews responded to a call about a pup who had fallen through thin ice on Alta Lake.

The owners immediately called 911.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking owners who immediately called 911 and stayed back (exactly the right thing to do — never risk your own safety on unstable ice), our crew was able to deploy swiftly,” the post reads.

The crew was able to reach the dog safely and bring it back to dry land “and his relieved family.”

“The dog is doing great — a bit cold and shaken, but already wagging that tail again,” IAFF Local 3944 said in its post.

Fire officials said the incident serves as a reminder to be careful near thin ice, keep pets on leash when near frozen water and to call 911 should something go wrong.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

