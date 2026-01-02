Taber nominated for Kraft Hockeyville after arena explosion

Send this page to someone via email

On Dec. 17, 2025, an explosion rocked a small southern Alberta town.

It was a snowy, windy day with blizzard conditions when the blast severely damaged the Taber Community Centre.

“To what I understand, both sides of where the (explosion) happened would’ve (had) people and children. It could’ve been very awful,” said Lace Lutz, president of the Taber Curling Club.

The Town of Taber says around a dozen people were inside the arena when the blast occurred, knocking down walls and throwing a Zamboni garage door across a parking lot. However, nobody was injured, in part thanks to the severe weather delaying rink users.

“It was extraordinarily lucky timing and extraordinarily lucky with the weather that we didn’t have any injuries,” said Meghan Brennan, communications manager with the town.

While everyone was glad their peers were safe, the arena instantly became unstable and inoperable.

“This explosion really did cut through the heart of Taber. We have (every) ice surface now closed, our curling club is impacted, our auditorium… our leased facilities and the businesses that operate out of there, our museum, our chamber and so many I can’t name have all been affected,” said Brennan.

In hopes of rebuilding stronger than before, the town has been nominated for Kraft Hockeyville, where the winning community is granted $250,000 and a chance to host an NHL game.

“Our community immediately jumped to Kraft Hockeyville as soon as they heard the explosion happened and said we need to nominate, we need to get our kids back on the ice.”

The community is rallying because even those who don’t play hockey are impacted by this.

“My family, for example, we’re not a hockey family. My kids don’t play hockey but we spend so much time in that rink watching hockey games. I spent my childhood in that hockey rink. So, even though we’re not a hockey family, it’s such an important hub of the community, it’s such an important building,” said Lutz.

She says it’s bigger than hockey with so many users of the centre as well.

“I’m a little biased because I love curling, but for all our members this is a place where we come, we curl, we eat, we have drinks, we be merry, we make friendships. It’s so sad that’s no longer a reality for (us),” said Lutz.

“It’s devastating.”

Thankfully, all of southern Alberta has come together to keep kids and adults skating, even if it means travelling in the short-term.

“As soon as our neighbouring Vauxhall, Wrentham, Coaldale heard about the blast, it wasn’t even hours before they were offering their facilities for us,” said Lutz.

Kraft Hockeyville is set to select a winner for 2026 in April, but the Town of Taber says now is crucial to show support.

“If the Taber arena has meant something to you, wherever you are, we want to hear those stories,” said Brennan.

Each story posted to the Kraft Hockeyville website adds points, which the town says is important if they are to be selected.