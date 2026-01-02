Menu

Politics

Danielle Smith blames former Calgary mayor Nenshi for city’s water woes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2026 4:49 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi. Spencer Colby and Todd Korol/ The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is laying the latest Calgary water main break squarely at the feet of her chief political rival.

Smith says the city failed for years to check on the state of the troubled Bearspaw South Feeder Main dating back to the time Naheed Nenshi was Calgary’s mayor.

Nenshi is now the head of Alberta’s Opposition NDP, and his office did not immediately reply to the criticism.

The feeder main supplies 60 per cent of the treated water for the city.

It ruptured this week for the second time in less than two years, forcing Calgarians and those in surrounding municipalities to once again conserve water while fixes are made.

Smith says her government will look into whether more oversight is needed for municipal water utilities.

Click to play video: 'Repairs continue as Calgary water advisories remain in place'
Repairs continue as Calgary water advisories remain in place

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

