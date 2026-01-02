Menu

Headline link
U.S. News

U.S. DOJ alleges a foiled NYE attack plot was ISIS-inspired

By Jana Winter and Andrew Goudsward Reuters
Posted January 2, 2026 12:26 pm
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). View image in full screen
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). JLM
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it thwarted an alleged plan by a North Carolina man to carry out an ISIS-inspired attack using knives and hammers on New Year’s Eve.

Christan Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to a Justice Department statement.

Sturdivant has not yet entered a plea on the charges.

FBI agents searching Sturdivant’s home found a handwritten document titled “New Years Attack 2026,” which allegedly discussed plans to stab up to 20 victims and attack responding police officers, according to the statement.

© 2026 Reuters

