Saskatchewan year in review: Some good news from 2025

Send this page to someone via email

As we began the new year, it’s time to take a look back at some highs for the province of Saskatchewan in 2025.

Taking the cake has to be the Saskatchewan Roughriders taking home the Grey Cup for the first time in 12 years, the story of the last shoe shiner in Regina, a missing parrot found 500 kilometres away from his home, and a strong finish with the Regina Police Service’s annual kids and cops shopping spree. This year was one for the books.

More details in the video above.