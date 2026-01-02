Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan year in review: Some good news from 2025

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 10:14 am
1 min read
2025 Year in Review: Some Good News
From the Riders win all the way to a local shoe shiner, there was plenty of good news in Saskatchewan to explore in 2025.
As we began the new year, it’s time to take a look back at some highs for the province of Saskatchewan in 2025.

Taking the cake has to be the Saskatchewan Roughriders taking home the Grey Cup for the first time in 12 years, the story of the last shoe shiner in Regina, a missing parrot found 500 kilometres away from his home, and a strong finish with the Regina Police Service’s annual kids and cops shopping spree. This year was one for the books.

More details in the video above.

