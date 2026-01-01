Dozens presumed dead, several others injuries in fire at Switzerland bar

See more sharing options

Dozens of people are presumed dead and about 100 injured following a fire at a Swiss Alps bar during a New Year’s celebration.

The fire happened in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Attorney general of Valais Canton Beatrice Pilloud says it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Experts have not yet been able to go inside the wreckage.

Police say the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Le Constellation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

A reception center and helpline has been established for impacted families.

The community is in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just 40 kilometers north of the Matterhorn.