Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

When to catch the last train home for free in Toronto on New Year’s

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 6:20 pm
2 min read
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2025 A fireworks show is staged around the Toronto City Hall in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2025 A fireworks show is staged around the Toronto City Hall in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 25, 2025. (Credit Image: å© Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, transit across Toronto, as well as routes in and out of the city, will be free for travellers ringing in the New Year.

Annual traditions from Metrolinx’s GO Transit and the Toronto Transit Commission’s network of buses, subways and streetcars will mean riders aren’t charged a fare overnight.

The TTC said it will stop charging at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and keep its services free until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, slightly extending subway service for late-night travellers.

The last subways out of Union Station will depart at roughly 2:30 a.m., while the last trains on the Bloor-Danforth Line will leave Kennedy and Kipling stations around 2:15 a.m. The transit agency said buses would run all night.

Fares won’t be charged on buses or streetcars and the gates will be open at subway stations, meaning riders won’t need to tap.

Below is a list of the times the last subway trains leave, according to the TTC.

  • Line 1 Yonge-University: Last northbound train from Union Station leaves at 2:31 a.m. toward Finch, and at 2:27 a.m. toward Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.
  • Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Last eastbound train from Kipling departs at 2:15 a.m.; last westbound train from Kennedy leaves at 2:18 a.m.
  • Line 4 Sheppard: Last train departs just after 3 a.m.

Free travel on GO trains and buses will also begin at 7 p.m., although you still have to tap on and off.

Metrolinx said rides on its services, which are substantially less frequent than the TTC overnight, will also be free, and taps won’t result in charges until 8 a.m.

Below is a list of the last train on the major GO lines, according to Metrolinx.

  • Lakeshore West: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 7:47 a.m.
  • Lakeshore East: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 7:20 a.m.
  • Milton Line: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 2:55 a.m.
  • Kitchener Line: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 6:34 a.m.
  • Richmond Hill Line: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 1:15 a.m.
  • Barrie Line: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 3:54 a.m.
  • Stouffville Line: Last train leaves Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 4:00 a.m.
  • UP Express: Last train leaves Union Station at 3:45 a.m.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

