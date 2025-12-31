When to catch the last train home for free in Toronto on New Year’s

Send this page to someone via email

From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, transit across Toronto, as well as routes in and out of the city, will be free for travellers ringing in the New Year.

Annual traditions from Metrolinx’s GO Transit and the Toronto Transit Commission’s network of buses, subways and streetcars will mean riders aren’t charged a fare overnight.

The TTC said it will stop charging at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and keep its services free until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, slightly extending subway service for late-night travellers.

The last subways out of Union Station will depart at roughly 2:30 a.m., while the last trains on the Bloor-Danforth Line will leave Kennedy and Kipling stations around 2:15 a.m. The transit agency said buses would run all night.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fares won’t be charged on buses or streetcars and the gates will be open at subway stations, meaning riders won’t need to tap.

Story continues below advertisement

Below is a list of the times the last subway trains leave, according to the TTC.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Last northbound train from Union Station leaves at 2:31 a.m. toward Finch, and at 2:27 a.m. toward Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

Last northbound train from Union Station leaves at 2:31 a.m. toward Finch, and at 2:27 a.m. toward Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Last eastbound train from Kipling departs at 2:15 a.m.; last westbound train from Kennedy leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Last eastbound train from Kipling departs at 2:15 a.m.; last westbound train from Kennedy leaves at 2:18 a.m. Line 4 Sheppard: Last train departs just after 3 a.m.

Free travel on GO trains and buses will also begin at 7 p.m., although you still have to tap on and off.

Metrolinx said rides on its services, which are substantially less frequent than the TTC overnight, will also be free, and taps won’t result in charges until 8 a.m.

Below is a list of the last train on the major GO lines, according to Metrolinx.