Macklin Celebrini named to Canada’s Olympic team

Send this page to someone via email

MINNEAPOLIS – Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics.

The 19-year-old, from North Vancouver, B.C., was among 19 players named to Canada’s finalized 25-player men’s hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL’s return to the Games.

Celebrini, who sits third in league scoring behind superstar countrymen Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, is one of six additions to the group that won the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February.

Joining the San Jose Sharks centre as newcomers up front are Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals.

Canada, which plays its first game at the Olympics on Feb. 12 against Czechia, is keeping its 4 Nations defence corps intact, but is switching out two of the three goaltenders, with Washington’s Logan Thompson and Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings joining Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. They replace Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal’s Sam Montembeault.

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid, MacKinnon, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Colorado defenceman Cale Makar, Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point and Florida winger Sam Reinhart were previously named to the roster in June.

They will be joined by returning forwards Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay), Brad Marchand (Florida), Mitch Marner (Vegas) and Mark Stone (Vegas).

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The blue-line led by Makar — just as it was for the Olympic appetizer 11 months ago at the 4 Nations — will consist of Drew Doughty (Los Angeles), Thomas Harley (Dallas), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), Colton Parayko (St. Louis), Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia), Shea Theodore (Vegas) and Devon Toews (Colorado).

The 38-year-old Crosby and 36-year-old Doughty are the only players with past Olympic experience.

Some of the notable omissions include Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard, who’s currently out with an upper-body injury, and Winnipeg counterpart Mark Scheifele. Washington defenceman Jacob Chychrun and Islanders rookie blueliner Matthew Schaefer have also had strong starts to the season, but were left out.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s brain trust is led by St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong, while Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper will be back behind the bench after both helped guide the country to a thrilling victory over the United States in the 4 Nations final.

The NHL went to five straight Olympics from 1998 through 2014 before skipping the 2018 Games for financial reasons. COVID-19 then squashed plans in 2022, but hockey’s best are finally set for a return to the world stage following a 12-year absence.

Canada won gold in Vancouver in 2010 with its NHLers and climbed the podium a second time four years later in Sochi, Russia.

Team Canada’s first game in Milan will be Feb. 12 against Czechia.

FULL ROSTER

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks); Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning); Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay); Bo Horvat (New York Islanders); Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche); Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers); Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights); Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers); Brayden Point (Tampa Bay); Sam Reinhart (Florida); Mark Stone (Vegas); Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens); Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Defencemen: Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings); Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars); Cale Makar (Colorado); Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets); Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues); Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers); Shea Theodore (Vegas); Devon Toews (Colorado)

Story continues below advertisement

Goalies: Jordan Binnington (St. Louis); Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles); Logan Thompson (Washington)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.