Attempted kidnapping near Banff Christmas Market prompts police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking information from the public after an attempted kidnapping near the Banff Christmas Market earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 13, around 5 p.m., as a family of four was leaving the market at the Banff Train Station, according to Calgary police. Officers say several masked people approached the family and attempted to force a 44-year-old man into a vehicle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the suspects were unsuccessful and drove away from the scene in a dark-coloured sedan and a truck. The victim returned to Calgary and reported the incident to Calgary police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information, pictures or video should contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.