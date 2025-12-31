Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted kidnapping near Banff Christmas Market prompts police investigation

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 1:08 pm
1 min read
People walk through the Banff Christmas Market in Banff, Alta., where police say an attempted kidnapping occurred earlier this month. View image in full screen
People walk through the Banff Christmas Market in Banff, Alta., where police say an attempted kidnapping occurred earlier this month. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are seeking information from the public after an attempted kidnapping near the Banff Christmas Market earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 13, around 5 p.m., as a family of four was leaving the market at the Banff Train Station, according to Calgary police. Officers say several masked people approached the family and attempted to force a 44-year-old man into a vehicle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the suspects were unsuccessful and drove away from the scene in a dark-coloured sedan and a truck. The victim returned to Calgary and reported the incident to Calgary police.

Trending Now

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information, pictures or video should contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Sponsored content

AdChoices