Attempted kidnapping near Banff Christmas Market prompts police investigation

Police are seeking information from the public after an attempted kidnapping near the Banff Christmas Market earlier this month.
The incident happened on Dec. 13, around 5 p.m., as a family of four was leaving the market at the Banff Train Station, according to Calgary police. Officers say several masked people approached the family and attempted to force a 44-year-old man into a vehicle.
Police say the suspects were unsuccessful and drove away from the scene in a dark-coloured sedan and a truck. The victim returned to Calgary and reported the incident to Calgary police.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information, pictures or video should contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
