Community gathers to honour 11-year-old Regina carbon monoxide victim

Family, friends and community members gathered on Tuesday to remember and honour 11-year-old Henry Losco, whose life was cut short by carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month.

At the service held at Regina’s Speers Funeral Chapel, loved ones reflected on Henry’s curiosity, kindness and interests. His family described him as a bright and joyful child who loved playing soccer, solving chess puzzles and playing Triumphant.

Henry’s family had recently moved to Regina, beginning a new chapter that ended in tragedy.

Henry died on Dec. 19 after carbon monoxide leaked inside an apartment building on the 1800 block of Albert Street. His father, Sergio Losco, also suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and was hospitalized in critical condition. He has since been released but continues to recover.

Henry’s mother, Marina Hills, says she sensed something was wrong hours before she returned home on the day of the incident.

“I called five times between 2:30 to about 5 [p.m.] and there was no answer, so I figured they were having fun gaming,” Hills said.

During the service, Henry’s father spoke about his struggle to come to terms with surviving the incident and said he wants accountability for what happened.

“I woke up at the hospital knowing I was going to get released and I thought, ‘Why did I wake up here?’” he said. “It’s not my place to be here. This is his place.”

“To see, to understand who are responsible and seeing all these people being accountable for what happened to my son and be accountable in front of the law.”

Fire officials have confirmed the incident was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, linked to service equipment inside the building. A multi-agency investigation involving Regina Fire and Protective Services, Regina Police Service, the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service remains ongoing.

As the community mourns, a GoFundMe launched by friends of the family has raised nearly $45,000 to support them as they navigate their loss and recovery.