Crime

3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in Brampton Shoppers World shooting

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 10:43 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brampton Shoppers World. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brampton Shoppers World. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Peel Regional Police say three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old earlier this month in Brampton, Ont.

Elijah Turney and Malik Young, both 20 from Brampton, and 25-year-old Omar Ayah from Toronto have all been charged with first-degree murder.

The charges come weeks after a 25-year-old man died after his vehicle was shot at in the parking lot of Shoppers World Brampton on Main Street.

Police said the man was driving out of the plaza when the suspects approached his vehicle and opened fire.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 8 and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three men were arrested following an investigation and will appear for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say they believe the incident was isolated and there’s no ongoing threat to public safety. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Three men are seen in these police-provided photos by Peel Regional Police. The men are suspects in a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Three men are seen in these police-provided photos by Peel Regional Police. The men are suspects in a homicide investigation. Peel Regional Police
