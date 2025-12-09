Man killed after shots fired at vehicle in parking lot at Shoppers World Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 25-year-old man has died after his vehicle was shot at in the parking lot of Shoppers World Brampton.

Police said they were called to the mall near Hurontario Street and Bartley Bull Parkway, just north of Steeles Avenue, at around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found an unresponsive man inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as a 25-year-old man from Brampton.

Police said there were multiple shots fired at the car and only one person was found inside the car. The force said it’s believed to be a targeted incident.

The suspects fled before police arrived. No suspect description has been released.

Images from the scene show the parking lot in front of the mall taped off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.