Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Boxing Day brought out the excitement in Saskatchewan

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 9:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina reacts to boxing day'
Regina reacts to boxing day
WATCH: Regina shoppers share their opinions on Boxing Day.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s arguably the most wonderful time over year in the shopping department — Boxing Day. And the weather didn’t stop people in Regina from stepping out of their warm homes after Christmas to spend a little bit on the post-holiday deals.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News spoke to people outside of Cornwall Centre to find out how they felt about the day.

Trending Now

More in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices