Politics

Saskatchewan reacts to Alberta’s proposed referendum on independence

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 9:04 pm
1 min read
WATCH: With Alberta getting approved for their proposed referendum, Regina has opinions.
Elections Alberta has received approval for a citizen initiative for a proposed referendum question.

The question explores the possibility of Alberta separating from Canada and becoming independent, an idea that is becoming increasingly more popular in Western Canada.

People in Saskatchewan offered up their opinions on the discussion, with some even proposing that the province follow in Alberta’s footsteps.

More details in the video above.

