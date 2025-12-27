Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Elks send Morgan to Redblack for pick swaps

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2025 1:19 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks' Nyles Morgan (45) hits Montreal Alouettes' Jacob Mason (38) during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Nyles Morgan (45) hits Montreal Alouettes' Jacob Mason (38) during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Elks have sent American linebacker Nyles Morgan to the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for a swap of picks in the 2026 CFL draft.

Edmonton will get the 21st-overall pick (third round) and 35th-overall selection (fourth round).

Meanwhile, Ottawa will have the 23rd-overall pick (third round) and 41st-overall selection (fifth round) in the upcoming draft.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks host free high school football camp amid Alberta teacher strike'
Edmonton Elks host free high school football camp amid Alberta teacher strike
Story continues below advertisement

The move secures a projected four picks inside the top 21 of the draft for the Elks, who are slated to receive a compensatory second-round pick for leading the CFL in snaps by national players last season.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The six-foot, 230-pound Morgan racked up 52 defensive tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games last season.

Morgan, 29, had back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons before 2025, including a league-leading 111 in 2024. He had played all five seasons of his CFL career with the Elks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices