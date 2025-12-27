Elks send Morgan to Redblack for pick swaps

The Edmonton Elks have sent American linebacker Nyles Morgan to the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for a swap of picks in the 2026 CFL draft.
Edmonton will get the 21st-overall pick (third round) and 35th-overall selection (fourth round).
Meanwhile, Ottawa will have the 23rd-overall pick (third round) and 41st-overall selection (fifth round) in the upcoming draft.
The move secures a projected four picks inside the top 21 of the draft for the Elks, who are slated to receive a compensatory second-round pick for leading the CFL in snaps by national players last season.
The six-foot, 230-pound Morgan racked up 52 defensive tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games last season.
Morgan, 29, had back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons before 2025, including a league-leading 111 in 2024. He had played all five seasons of his CFL career with the Elks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2025.
