Entertainment

Saskatchewan gets festive with Christmas Eve celebrations

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 7:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan gets festive with Christmas Eve celebrations'
Saskatchewan gets festive with Christmas Eve celebrations
WATCH: Families in Saskatoon attended festive events and activities Christmas Eve in preparation for the big day
It was the night before Christmas, and families in Saskatchewan attended fun events and activities Christmas Eve to get ready for the big man to come through the night.

Some groups in the province worked hard to give some holiday cheer, like Wide Open. Their Charming Colossal Christmas Celebration is a Christmas-themed puppet show for the whole family. The show was full of giggles as kids were intrigued by the puppets and Christmas.

Families were also out skiing and sledding at Optimist Hill for a fun winter activity this Christmas Eve.

With all the bustle in the city people are getting excited for Christmas morning, with kids saying they are ready to open presents. Families shared some of their holiday traditions like ordering food, playing games, and watching movies.

Watch above for more on how families in Saskatchewan celebrate Christmas Eve

