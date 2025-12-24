Unauthorized health products seized from 2 nutrition stores in B.C. city

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is issuing a public advisory after unauthorized health products were seized from two nutrition and supplement stores in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The advisory lists dozens of products, including injectable peptides, anabolic steroids and testosterone compounds, which Health Canada says are used for bodybuilding, anti-aging, enhancing athletic performance or weight loss.

It says the products found at Maxximus Supplements and Cutting Edge Nutrition were not authorized by Health Canada and have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Health Canada says the seized drugs include Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, which are not authorized in Canada for any use and have not been reviewed for safety.

It says the androgen drug can pose significant health risks and are associated with drug-induced liver damage, heart attack, and stroke.

Story continues below advertisement

Other items seized include a prescription drug used to treat post-menopausal patients with breast cancer, a veterinary drug for respiratory diseases in horses that hasn’t been approved for humans, and a prescription drug for high blood pressure that is not authorized for sale in Canada.

Health Canada says anyone who has the unauthorized products should not use them and consult a health-care professional if they have already taken them and have health concerns.